Sinn Féin must be detoxified, not sidelined
Newton Emerson: It is in everyone’s interests to clean up the ‘republican movement’
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald arrives at Dublin’s Convention Centre for a Dáil session. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The SDLP is to set up a New Ireland Commission to “build consensus on our future constitutional arrangements”.
Announcing the initiative, party leader Colum Eastwood said a conversation on unity could not be led by Sinn Féin as it was “toxic to unionists and that’s the reality”.