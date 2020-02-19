Sinn Féin has no divine right to run the country
Kathy Sheridan: Fianna Fáil got more seats, which makes it the largest party
David Cullinane of Sinn Féin: as long as their own representatives bring up the murky past, it is the media’s job to report it. This is not bias. It was not a mainstream journalist who dredged it up by shouting “Up the Ra” as recently as election night or suggesting that they “broke the Free State”. Photograph: Patrick Browne
A diverting feature of recent days is the widespread certainty that Sinn Féin has a divine right to run this country. Mary Lou should reign alone, unhindered by Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil or FFG, as detractors like to call them.
This is exemplified by Patrick, a Formula 1 fan flanked by Irish flags on his Twitter handle: “Leo Varadkar got elected on the fifth count. Michael [sic] Martin on the eighth count. What give them the right to be taoiseach when they are ignoring someone that was elected on the first count with double the quota”.