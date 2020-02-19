A diverting feature of recent days is the widespread certainty that Sinn Féin has a divine right to run this country. Mary Lou should reign alone, unhindered by Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil or FFG, as detractors like to call them.

This is exemplified by Patrick, a Formula 1 fan flanked by Irish flags on his Twitter handle: “Leo Varadkar got elected on the fifth count. Michael [sic] Martin on the eighth count. What give them the right to be taoiseach when they are ignoring someone that was elected on the first count with double the quota”.