If the funding crisis surrounding that new National Children’s Hospital has been testing citizens’ faith in the Government of late then the contents of a recent Cabinet memo could provide some reassurance.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has come up with an ingenious and not at all macabre solution which may now mean that the project can be completed. The creative Band-Aid he proposes is to offer to name departments within the new facility after companies or persons who make sizeable donations to the project’s bank account.