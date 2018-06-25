Simon Carswell: Why David Drumm cooked the books at Anglo Irish Bank
Dubliner’s personal fortune was wrapped up in his efforts to keep ailing bank open
Former chief executive of Anglo Irish Bank David Drumm: multimillion annual salary and bonuses from Anglo sustained him in a luxurious lifestyle. Photograph: Collins Courts
David Drumm might be staring at a wall of his prison cell in Mountjoy right now and wondering why.
Facing at least four of his six years in jail that he was sentenced to last Wednesday (with enhanced remission), Drumm must, in retrospect, be stewing over why he ever bothered to hoodwink depositors and investors in Anglo Irish Bank at the height of the financial crisis.