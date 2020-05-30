Sil Fox has a point about #MeToo and hashtag justice

I first heard about the allegation against Sil Fox when I was reporting Brendan Grace’s funeral in July 2019. Poor Sil, people said, dropping their voices. A respectful beat would pass. Then: wait until I tell you.

The story I heard in whispers that day sounded like the beginning of a rambling joke with no punchline. The comedian known his for cheerful suits and his the-wife-says-to-me-last-night humour had posed for a selfie with a woman in a bar. Afterwards she had accused him of groping her. She’d gone to the guards. Nobody could wrap their heads around it. It would never make it to court, they confidently predicted.