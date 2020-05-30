Sil Fox has a point about #MeToo and hashtag justice

‘Believe women’ is a trite, reductive slogan that is equally offensive to everyone

Jennifer O'Connell

Sil Fox at Dublin District Court. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Sil Fox at Dublin District Court. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

I first heard about the allegation against Sil Fox when I was reporting Brendan Grace’s funeral in July 2019. Poor Sil, people said, dropping their voices. A respectful beat would pass. Then: wait until I tell you.

The story I heard in whispers that day sounded like the beginning of a rambling joke with no punchline. The comedian known his for cheerful suits and his the-wife-says-to-me-last-night humour had posed for a selfie with a woman in a bar. Afterwards she had accused him of groping her. She’d gone to the guards. Nobody could wrap their heads around it. It would never make it to court, they confidently predicted.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.