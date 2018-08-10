It is very tempting to simply dismiss Shane Ross as some sort of a joke politician. His particular brand of naked opportunism was on full display this week with the promise of more money for women’s hockey following hot on the heels of last week’s granny grant nonsense.

The Minister for Transport’s brazenness is tempered somewhat by the faux self-deprecation that is one of the more appealing aspects of an English public school education. But underneath the patina of sophistication beats the heart of a politician of the old school .