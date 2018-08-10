Shane Ross is helping to fight against fascism

John McManus: Minister and Independents are a bulwark against strong-man politics

John McManus

Stepaside Garda station. Reopening it may be a small price to pay in order to safeguard our democracy. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Stepaside Garda station. Reopening it may be a small price to pay in order to safeguard our democracy. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

It is very tempting to simply dismiss Shane Ross as some sort of a joke politician. His particular brand of naked opportunism was on full display this week with the promise of more money for women’s hockey following hot on the heels of last week’s granny grant nonsense.

The Minister for Transport’s brazenness is tempered somewhat by the faux self-deprecation that is one of the more appealing aspects of an English public school education. But underneath the patina of sophistication beats the heart of a politician of the old school .

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.