Rumours of the death of cities greatly exaggerated

As the world is boarded up amid the worst stages of the pandemic, you may be forgiven for thinking it was a tone-deaf time to release Pretend It’s A City. Martin Scorsese’s Netflix series follows writer Fran Lebowitz around New York as she muses on the cultural history and social life of one of the world’s great metropolises.

It was filmed in a pre-pandemic New York. And along with that come all the accoutrements of urban life we have been sorely lacking the past year: packed subways, thronged streets, tourists milling in the worst places the city has to offer, restaurants and bars filled with people unaware of the looming practices of lockdowns and social distancing.