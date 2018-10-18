Restarting Stormont without them would put squeeze on DUP

There will be a price for obstructing Brexit, Stormont and Westminster

Newton Emerson

DUP leader Arlene Foster: The ultimate response would be restoring Stormont over the DUP’s head – and deliciously, the firmest way to do that has been a long-term DUP demand. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

After the fuss over DUP leader Arlene Foster’s reference to a “blood red” line, comparatively little fuss has been made about her party threatening “guerrilla war”.

The phrase was used by an unnamed DUP source in an interview last weekend and raised eyebrows sufficiently for the UUP to tell Foster to rein in this “reckless language”.

