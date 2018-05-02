Removal of Eighth would create law more inhumane than Britain’s
Abortion in Britain can take place for functionally any reason up to 24 weeks
Vote No: “While the Irish Government’s proposals may seem restrictive, just as the Abortion Act did in the 1960s, long British experience shows that any legislation enacted based on their ‘principles’ would introduce a radically permissive abortion regime all throughout pregnancy. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Recently, the Irish Government released a paper setting out 21 principles that would inform their prospective abortion legislation, were the Eighth Amendment to be repealed.