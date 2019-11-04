For 20 years, successive Irish governments and the Department of Justice have pursued the racist, inhumane system of direct provision. This system has been opposed by human rights groups nationally and internationally.

It has made millions and millions for people who own hotels who are paid to house some of the most vulnerable people in our society. This system has been designed to be opaque, nebulous and hidden, and that design is also about making it hard to confront and hard to dismantle.