Pubs are a Covid-19 risk. Why are we rushing to reopen them?

Tony Holohan declaring that eating a packet of peanuts with your pint does not make it a meal was the moment we hit peak 2020; the most surreal interlude yet in a year where even the quieter days have run the gamut from inconceivable to untenable.

Ever since the chief medical officer’s declaration of two weeks ago, the question of what does make a meal has been preoccupying some of the brightest minds in Fáilte Ireland, which drew on the advice of the Health Service Executive (HSE), Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).