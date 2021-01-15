Public mood will turn ugly if people feel vaccine rollout is being botched
Stephen Collins: Coalition needs to prove it has a plan for final phase of Covid-19 battle
‘The future of the Coalition hinges on how well it handles the rollout of the Covid vaccine in the coming months.’ File photograph: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg
The future of the Coalition hinges on how well it handles the rollout of the Covid vaccine in the coming months.
Almost as important as the vaccination programme itself is the way in which the rate of progress is communicated to the public. So far it has not done well on either front.