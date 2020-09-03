Political cowardice in Stormont adding to Republic’s electricity bills
Media pandering to tinfoil hat nonsense delaying new North-South interconnector
“The real objection to the interconnector is aesthetic, often from people whose house in the countryside has interrupted the view already.” Photograph: Eric Luke
Would Electric Ireland be putting prices in the Republic up by 3.4 per cent if the new cross-Border interconnector was in place?
Apparently not. The company is blaming the increase on, among other things, single-market and system costs that the planned power line from Co Tyrone to Co Meath is designed to address.