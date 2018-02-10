Pat Leahy: We will miss the British when they’re gone

Europe on verge of another big period of change that may not work to Ireland’s advantage

Pat Leahy

France and Germany may set a course for destinations in areas like tax where the Irish government and the Irish people might not want to go. Photograph: Getty Images

France and Germany may set a course for destinations in areas like tax where the Irish government and the Irish people might not want to go. Photograph: Getty Images

The self-immolation of Britain and its standing in the world as Brexit trundles along the monorail from mistake to farce to tragedy should not cloud Irish judgment: we will miss them when they are gone.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.