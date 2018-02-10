Pat Leahy: We will miss the British when they’re gone
Europe on verge of another big period of change that may not work to Ireland’s advantage
France and Germany may set a course for destinations in areas like tax where the Irish government and the Irish people might not want to go. Photograph: Getty Images
The self-immolation of Britain and its standing in the world as Brexit trundles along the monorail from mistake to farce to tragedy should not cloud Irish judgment: we will miss them when they are gone.