Pat Leahy: Nine out of 10 people didn’t vote for the Greens
Climate change is of clear concern and Fianna Fáil should feel encouraged by results
Ciarán Cuffe of the Green Party arrives at the counting of votes in the European Elections at the RDS in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
The detail of the picture painted by Friday’s elections is still emerging, as the counts around the country continue their slow progress towards conclusion.
But it is clear the elections reveal the process of change that has defined Irish politics since the economic crash and the great recession is continuing – accelerating in some respects, retrenching in others.