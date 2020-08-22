Pat Leahy: Future of this administration is now in question
Government’s destiny depends on how it manages the return to school
This is not a Government that has been operating efficiently, effectively or coherently, and things got significantly worse this week. Photograph: Getty Images
The controversy over the Oireachtas golf dinner and the subsequent resignation of Dara Calleary was a spectacular end to the worst week the Government has endured since its formation, and the future of the administration is now seriously in question.
The ability of the Government to function effectively into the future now depends on how it manages the return to school, the resurgence in Covid-19 infections and the Leaving Cert results.