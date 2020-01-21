Pat Leahy: Fine Gael needs to stage a comeback to win election
Polls show electorate wants change, so the party needs to prove it can do better
A lot of Fine Gaelers have placed their faith in a repeat of the 2007 election, when a late swing re-elected for a third term an unloved, but grudgingly respected Fianna Fáil government led by Bertie Ahern. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien
No votes are yet cast in the 2020 general election, but, with just over two weeks to go until polling day, a change of government is at this point the most likely outcome.
This judgment is not just based on the party numbers revealed by the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll, which gave Fianna Fáil a narrow two-point lead over Fine Gael.