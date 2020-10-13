Pat Leahy: Coalition passes important test of common purpose
Many of Government’s Covid-19 budgetary measures will outlast pandemic
The danger for the Government is that it will be left in the aftermath of the pandemic with a smaller economy to finance a bigger state. File photograph: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire
If the first instinct of politicians is to throw money at a problem, no Irish government has ever thrown so much money at so big a problem.
Tuesday confirmed all the predictions: it was a massive budget. Nearly €18 billion, Paschal Donohoe boasted as he began his speech. Considering that budget day packages in recent years have been worth in and about €3 billion, this was something of a different order entirely.