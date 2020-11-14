Pat Leahy: Bitter debate over Varadkar a sign of divided politics to come

Like everything else, Dáil debates on motions of no confidence are not what they used to be, but this week’s exchanges over the Sinn Féin motion on Leo Varadkar were a signal, amid all the noise, of how Irish politics has changed, and of its future direction.

It’s been remarked upon hereabouts before how the shape of the Irish political landscape has been drastically altered by the Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael alliance and the establishment of Sinn Féin as the main Opposition party.