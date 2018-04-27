Oliver Callan: Problem is what people do not say about Denis O’Brien
Media and politicians go selectively silent about INM out of fear of the billionaire
Denis O’Brien: Those who know him say he’s great company and very generous. He’s able to laugh at himself. Professionally, O’Brien is a feared litigant. Photograph: Collins Courts
A month ago I bumped into Denis O’Brien in London. I was walking down Pall Mall, a glorious relic of empire, strewn with old world gentleman’s clubs. There’s a Crimean war monument at one end and St James’s Palace is at the other. This is where powerful figures mingle, whispering secrets over crystal-clinking dinners under portraits of the gout-inflamed greats of yesteryear.