Oliver Callan: Looking back on Kenny’s ‘economic miracle’
Why do these men leaving office need honours to top up generous handouts?
Other than the economy can we really claim that Enda Kenny left health, housing, faith in the Garda, water services and politics in better nick?
So they gave Enda Kenny another award last week. Again the speeches about how he saved Ireland, and turned the economy around. Not a bad word said about him to the extent that you have to check if the old dame is still alive. Here are some sobering facts for his band of cheerleaders.