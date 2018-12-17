There was much noise from Fianna Fáil about housing, health and broadband, but in the end, they decided to carry on supporting Fine Gael without a single new initiative to tackle any crisis. The as-you-were confidence-and-supply deal confirms that there is no difference between the two parties, beyond faux identities passed through generations.

They’re like rival clubs in the same county, inter-married and disliking each other in that most Irish way: by seeing the unpleasantness they recognise in themselves.