Oliver Callan: Fear of merging only thing separating Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

No impetus for change as no difference between Government and Opposition policies

Oliver Callan

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. The only thing that separates these parties is the fear that merging would end their reason to exist, hand the Opposition to Sinn Féin and kill off a club rivalry they enjoy so much. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

There was much noise from Fianna Fáil about housing, health and broadband, but in the end, they decided to carry on supporting Fine Gael without a single new initiative to tackle any crisis. The as-you-were confidence-and-supply deal confirms that there is no difference between the two parties, beyond faux identities passed through generations.

They’re like rival clubs in the same county, inter-married and disliking each other in that most Irish way: by seeing the unpleasantness they recognise in themselves.

