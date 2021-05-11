Official action needed after pandemic double-blow to young adults

Approach similar to that used to combat pensioner poverty in 1990s needed to help millennials

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Barra Roantree

This last year has left all our worlds turned upside down. However, for many millennials, this is the second time in short succession that their attempts to begin working life have been interrupted.

While those in higher-paid professional jobs have largely been able to work from home as the pandemic raged, those in lower-paid retail, arts, hospitality and leisure jobs - disproportionately younger workers - have either been laid-off or required to continue working in risky conditions.

