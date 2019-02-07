Recent events in the Dáil have shown that it is not just MPs in the House of Commons who are prepared to defy European law and political logic in pursuit of an emotional feel-good policy which will end up costing their country and achieving nothing.

The second stage of the Occupied Territories Bill, which seeks to ban imports from Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory, passed the Dáil by a massive majority two weeks ago despite warnings from Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney that it contravenes European Union trade law and will have no effect in any case.