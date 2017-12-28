Nothing necessary about the Provisional IRA campaign
New books on John Hume a valuable counterweight to false republican narrative
The scene following the Enniskillen bomb blast in Co Fermanagh in November 1987 which claimed the lives of 11 people. Photograph: PA
Sinn Féin’s rise as a political force has been facilitated by the wide acceptance of a narrative suggesting that the terrorist campaign of the Provisional IRA was a necessary part of the struggle for justice and equality in Northern Ireland.