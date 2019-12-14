Northern results do not make a united Ireland inevitable
Boost for Alliance shows voting remain is not the same thing as wanting reunification
Sinn Féin’s John Finucane celebrates victory in North Belfast. The DUP are under pressure because of a pro-Remain vote, rather than a rise in support for a united Ireland. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty
Minutes after the general election exit poll results were known on Thursday night, the term “United Ireland” was trending on Twitter in Northern Ireland. It is easy to see why. The electoral map in the North is now starkly different in style and substance to that of Britain.
For a start, the strongest message coming from the region’s voters in this election is a rejection of Brexit. And a common concern of every single one of its 18 MPs is wariness of the withdrawal agreement negotiated by Boris Johnson.