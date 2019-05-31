Noel Whelan: What’s not to like about the Green Party?
Atmosphere will be more productive now Sinn Féin's noisy cough has been softened
The Greens are, in the main, down-to-earth, decent politicians who are interested in achieving their objective in office yet genuinely have no interest in the trappings of power. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
As political enemies go, the Green Party are a difficult one to oppose. They are the political equivalent of the boy or girl your parents would like to see you bring home.
They are pleasant, even when engaged in intense argument. Although they evolved from an ecology movement, they are not rowdy or robust street campaigners. They are even polite in protest – out to make a point, not trouble.