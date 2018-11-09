The list of challenges facing our health services is growing. There are chronic difficulties in the recruitment of personnel, particularly for consultants and nursing positions. There is a lack of specialists in several therapies. Our GP service teeters on the verge of collapse, particularly in rural and disadvantaged areas. Increased demand fuelled by demographic trends and improved life expectancy, combined with bad management and medical inflation, has given rise to annual budget overruns on a scale which threaten to undermine all our public expenditure planning.

Our health services are dramatically improved in most areas but are still inadequate. By their very nature health services are always inadequate, especially at a time when the population is ageing and when expectations for quality of medical care continue to rise.