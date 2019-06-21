It seems like only yesterday, but it is almost five years since Donald Trump officially announced his intention to seek the nomination to be the Republican candidate for the 2016 US presidential election.

On June 16th, 2014, Trump held a rally to make the announcement. The notion of this bullish, brash, misogynistic, reality TV star throwing his hat into the ring for the same office as that occupied by Lincoln and the Roosevelts was dismissed as delusional.