Last weekend Harry McGee, political correspondent of this parish, wrote a personal piece about how he broke his back after a serious fall while rock climbing in Dalkey Quarry during the summer. In a follow-up interview with RTÉ’s Seán O’Rourke on Tuesday, Harry described vividly the moment, about four meters up from the ground, when he realised that something had gone wrong.

He got into difficulties putting some gear into the cliff, and then says “I did what you shouldn’t do – I started to panic” .