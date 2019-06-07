Noel Whelan: Raab shows his hand on Border backstop

Tory leadership contender is accused of distorting truth of meeting with Coveney

Noel Whelan

Conservative leadership candidate Dominic Raab on the Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/BBC/PA Wire

On Tuesday, October 30th last, a small group sat down for a private dinner in the comfortable surrounds of the Irish Ambassador’s residence at Grosvenor Square in London.

The gathering took place at a very sensitive moment, diplomatically and politically. Negotiations on the withdrawal agreement for Britain’s exit from the European Union appeared about to come to an end and pro-Brexit ministers were threatening to resign from Theresa May’s cabinet if a backstop as then proposed was included in the agreement.

