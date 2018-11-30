Noel Whelan: Pressure of leadership getting to Mary Lou McDonald

Testy exchanges with colleagues and media are hallmarks of general SF impotence

Noel Whelan

Mary Lou McDonald on the screen at the Sinn Féin Ardfheis earlier in 2018: Unlike Fine Gael which gained from the generational shift which Leo Varadkar represented, there has been no Mary Lou bounce for Sinn Féin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Mary Lou McDonald on the screen at the Sinn Féin Ardfheis earlier in 2018: Unlike Fine Gael which gained from the generational shift which Leo Varadkar represented, there has been no Mary Lou bounce for Sinn Féin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

For someone who appeared to covet the position for so long, one would be forgiven for thinking that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald isn’t enjoying her new job.

Ten months into her leadership she exhibits classic signs of acute political stress. Her Dáil contributions are fixed at one high-pitched tone of outrage. Her media interviews are all testy and combative; at times even more combative than Gerry Adams used to be. Her response to criticism from opponents is increasingly hyperbolic.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.