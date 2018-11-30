For someone who appeared to covet the position for so long, one would be forgiven for thinking that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald isn’t enjoying her new job.

Ten months into her leadership she exhibits classic signs of acute political stress. Her Dáil contributions are fixed at one high-pitched tone of outrage. Her media interviews are all testy and combative; at times even more combative than Gerry Adams used to be. Her response to criticism from opponents is increasingly hyperbolic.