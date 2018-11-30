Noel Whelan: Pressure of leadership getting to Mary Lou McDonald
Testy exchanges with colleagues and media are hallmarks of general SF impotence
Mary Lou McDonald on the screen at the Sinn Féin Ardfheis earlier in 2018: Unlike Fine Gael which gained from the generational shift which Leo Varadkar represented, there has been no Mary Lou bounce for Sinn Féin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
For someone who appeared to covet the position for so long, one would be forgiven for thinking that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald isn’t enjoying her new job.
Ten months into her leadership she exhibits classic signs of acute political stress. Her Dáil contributions are fixed at one high-pitched tone of outrage. Her media interviews are all testy and combative; at times even more combative than Gerry Adams used to be. Her response to criticism from opponents is increasingly hyperbolic.