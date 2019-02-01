Noel Whelan: May U-turn reinforces need for backstop
Ireland now knows that the British prime minister is not to be trusted
British prime minister Theresa May “has contravened the spirit of the Belfast Agreement, and in so doing has imperilled our peace”. Photograph: PA Wire
Theresa May’s deal is suddenly not her deal any more. This week the British prime minister with whom Ireland and 26 other countries negotiated, in good faith, an agreement for the UK to withdraw from the European Union disowned that deal.
She did this even though she had spent the best of part two years negotiating it, had persuaded her cabinet to support it despite ministerial resignations, had proposed it to parliament and had argued for it repeatedly.