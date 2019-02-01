Noel Whelan: May U-turn reinforces need for backstop

Ireland now knows that the British prime minister is not to be trusted

Noel Whelan

British prime minister Theresa May “has contravened the spirit of the Belfast Agreement, and in so doing has imperilled our peace”. Photograph: PA Wire

British prime minister Theresa May “has contravened the spirit of the Belfast Agreement, and in so doing has imperilled our peace”. Photograph: PA Wire

Theresa May’s deal is suddenly not her deal any more. This week the British prime minister with whom Ireland and 26 other countries negotiated, in good faith, an agreement for the UK to withdraw from the European Union disowned that deal.

She did this even though she had spent the best of part two years negotiating it, had persuaded her cabinet to support it despite ministerial resignations, had proposed it to parliament and had argued for it repeatedly.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.