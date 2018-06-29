Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin moved promptly this week to resolve the question of whether the party would support President Michael D Higgins if he sought a second term in office.

At first it might seem curious for Fianna Fáil to announce in June that the party would support the incumbent, given that the election is not due until October and the President has not yet announced his decision about seeking a second term. But Martin was wise to effect this decision at this time.

