Noel Whelan: Collapse of Brexit talks now the better of two evils
Derailment may provoke change in UK politics needed to bring realism to talks
Given the contorted state of British cabinet politics and the delusions which persist among many British commentators and voters about Brexit, a collapse in talks now rather than in October would be the lesser of two evils. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
It is more than three decades since Ireland’s politicians and public servants have had to embark on an exercise in politics, diplomacy and constitution framing as complex and as important as the current Brexit negotiations. The implications for Ireland must weigh heavily on the minds and shoulders of all involved.