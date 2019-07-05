Noel Whelan: Allocation of European jobs an impressive feat
Member states balancing criteria of scale, power, geography and gender admirably
Nominee president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen: on Tuesday afternoon she was a political unknown outside of Germany but, by Wednesday morning, she was at the centre of a paparazzi scrum. Photograph: Thierry Monasse
Imagine if, on Tuesday morning at some Defence Forces event or some constituency gig still celebrating Wexford’s Leinster Senior Hurling final win, our Minister for Defence, Paul Kehoe, had received a call from Leo Varadkar or a Brussels based Irish official telling him to get to Brussels post haste because the European Union wanted him to take on the role of president of the European Commission.
That, in some ways, is akin to what happened to the German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen earlier this week.