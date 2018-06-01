Noel Whelan: Abortion vote marks a gender revolution in politics
This referendum campaign will have a profound influence on public affairs
Yes campaigners at Dublin Castle on May 26th. Turnout from younger voters, especially among females, was best measured by a political Richter scale. Photograph: Getty Images
Although a week is famously a long time in politics, it is too soon to truly understand what happened in Ireland last Friday and why. Much of the focus in the coverage after the results was predictably on the implications for the power balance between the parties and politicians already prominent in our political system. The real impact, however, will be across all parties and outside the party system altogether.