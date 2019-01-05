No-deal Brexit will not be pretty
Food sector faces major disruption if UK leaves EU with no exit deal in place
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking to the media outside Government Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
“Nobody will go hungry” in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar assured us during the week, even if those relying on supermarket ready-meals might have to tighten their belts. This is where Brexit has left us – with the Taoiseach cautioning about the availability of the chicken pesto bake, but assuring us that as a nation of food producers we will be grand. It’s not his fault of course – Brexit, like the ready meals, is made in Britain – but there is a message here to the Irish public that a no-deal exit will not be pretty.
This is a tricky one for the Government. The temptation for politicians is always to say that they have things in hand and sure it will all be grand. But this risks a backlash from voters if the worst happens and there is disruption and job losses. “ You told us it would be all right,” they will say.