“Nobody will go hungry” in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar assured us during the week, even if those relying on supermarket ready-meals might have to tighten their belts. This is where Brexit has left us – with the Taoiseach cautioning about the availability of the chicken pesto bake, but assuring us that as a nation of food producers we will be grand. It’s not his fault of course – Brexit, like the ready meals, is made in Britain – but there is a message here to the Irish public that a no-deal exit will not be pretty.

This is a tricky one for the Government. The temptation for politicians is always to say that they have things in hand and sure it will all be grand. But this risks a backlash from voters if the worst happens and there is disruption and job losses. “ You told us it would be all right,” they will say.