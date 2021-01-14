Newton Emerson: With no prospect of nationalism winning a Border poll, why demand one?
A 'win' in a border poll is not likely in the next few years, so why demand one?
“During Stormont’s three-year collapse, Sinn Féin portrayed the crisis as a choice between restoring devolution or pushing on quickly for a [Border] poll.” Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Monday marked one year since Stormont was restored by the New Decade, New Approach deal. There has been much comment this week in Northern Ireland on the successes and shortcomings of its implementation so far.
However, the reason the deal was struck is slipping minds north and south, judging by a burst of commentary on a Border poll.