Newton Emerson: Why should the DUP not take advantage if it wins enough seats in the election?
SDLP MPs could conceivably be asked to help Labour into Downing Street
DUP leader Arlene Foster. Photograph: Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry/PA Wire
The sudden rush to resurrect Stormont is partly driven by the end of the DUP’s influence at Westminster, leaving behind an unaddressed question: why should the DUP not have influence at Westminster?
If your answer is because they made a mess of it, that is for the electorate to judge.