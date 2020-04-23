Newton Emerson: Unionists surprisingly interested in a ‘united island’

FF-FG ambivalence makes prospect of meaningful regional autonomy possible

Newton Emerson

The draft framework deal between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael mostly repeats Irish government commitments in the Belfast Agreement and more recent deals to re-establish Stormont. Photograph: iStock

The draft framework deal between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael mostly repeats Irish government commitments in the Belfast Agreement and more recent deals to re-establish Stormont. Photograph: iStock

The draft framework deal between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has been described as intellectually dead. Policy-free promises of “housing for all” and “a better quality of life” are certainly waffle, but the section on a “shared island” could have a spark of life.

It proposes creating a unit within the Department of the Taoiseach “to work towards a consensus on a united island”.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.