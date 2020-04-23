Newton Emerson: Unionists surprisingly interested in a ‘united island’
FF-FG ambivalence makes prospect of meaningful regional autonomy possible
The draft framework deal between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael mostly repeats Irish government commitments in the Belfast Agreement and more recent deals to re-establish Stormont. Photograph: iStock
The draft framework deal between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has been described as intellectually dead. Policy-free promises of “housing for all” and “a better quality of life” are certainly waffle, but the section on a “shared island” could have a spark of life.
It proposes creating a unit within the Department of the Taoiseach “to work towards a consensus on a united island”.