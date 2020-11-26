Newton Emerson: Unionists should declare Ireland is worked out, Biden can keep it that way

Joe Biden has made his first comments on Brexit and Ireland as US president-elect. After four years of choking on Donald Trump’s word-salad, it is alluring to once again have statements from the leader of the free world that can be thoughtfully chewed over and digested.

Most journalists will be tempted, relieved and a little desperate to resume the civilised parlour game of pre-Trump political analysis. They must remember all things are relative. As Barack Obama’s vice-president, Biden was notoriously careless with language. His 70-word comment this week was an unscripted reply to a television reporter. Subjecting it to Kissenger-era chin stroking might be over the top.