Newton Emerson: Unionists should declare Ireland is worked out, Biden can keep it that way

US president-elect did not seem like someone yearning to push for difficult change in Ireland

Newton Emerson

When questioned by RTÉ reporter Brian O'Donovan US president-elect Joe Biden said he did not want a guarded Border between Ireland and the UK, adding that he had discussed the matter with Boris Johnson and other EU leaders. Video: Reuters

Joe Biden has made his first comments on Brexit and Ireland as US president-elect. After four years of choking on Donald Trump’s word-salad, it is alluring to once again have statements from the leader of the free world that can be thoughtfully chewed over and digested.

Most journalists will be tempted, relieved and a little desperate to resume the civilised parlour game of pre-Trump political analysis. They must remember all things are relative. As Barack Obama’s vice-president, Biden was notoriously careless with language. His 70-word comment this week was an unscripted reply to a television reporter. Subjecting it to Kissenger-era chin stroking might be over the top.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.