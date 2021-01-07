Newton Emerson: Unionists have no choice but to make the Irish Sea border work
Post-Brexit problems likely to be aggravations rather than a big crisis
A truck driver drives on board the Larne to Cairnryan ferry at the port of Larne on January 1st, 2021 – first day of the UK’s future outside the European Union. Larne harbour is one of three point of entry locations situated in Northern Ireland along with Belfast and Warrenpoint. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
I am afraid there is no question the media is disappointed with the lack of drama, so far, around the Brexit sea border.
In most cases this merely reflects the professional irritation of spending four years studying the technicalities of trade, perhaps the driest subject in international politics, only for the gripping finale to be cancelled.