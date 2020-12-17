Newton Emerson: Unionists facing citizenship conundrum after Brexit
Who will a US company give the EU sales job to, an Irish or British passport holder?
Unionists now face a situation that might be compared to the DeSouza immigration case, where Belfast woman Emma DeSouza contested having to acknowledge British citizenship in order to renounce it
As Northern Ireland looks like escaping its worst Brexit nightmares, DUP leader Arlene Foster has laid claim to some tentative optimism – and unwittingly highlighted unionism’s next problem.
“If you are in a business coming over from America or somewhere else in the world and looking for access to the United Kingdom single market and the European Union single market, Northern Ireland will seem a very good place to locate your business,” she told the Stormont Assembly.