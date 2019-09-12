Newton Emerson: Two U-turns will leave DUP in a spin
The party is marginalised at Westminster and its rivals in Northern Ireland are circling
‘People often look at the mess the DUP has made of Brexit and ask why the party did not see it coming, but it is much worse than that: the DUP saw it all coming and made a mess of it anyway.’
The Democratic Unionist Party has five weeks to perform arguably the biggest U-turn in Northern Ireland’s history, and certainly the fastest.
It is hard to see how it will not be overwhelmed by the task.