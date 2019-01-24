An interview by Poland’s foreign minister kicked off this week’s backstop wobbling. Jacek Czaputowicz said Ireland and the UK are playing “a game of chicken” and the backstop should be given a five-year limit to avoid a “frontal collision”.

However, an article by Portugal’s former Europe minister, also published on Monday, was more interesting. Bruno Maçães delved beyond Poland’s frustration with getting a deal over the line and damned the whole structure of negotiations. “The Brexit talks were badly designed from the start,” he wrote for the Politico website.