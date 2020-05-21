Newton Emerson: The real U-turn on a Brexit sea border has been by the DUP
The unionist party has performed a reverse ferret worthy of Boris Johnson himself
Jeffrey Donaldson: as recently as last November he said Johnson’s deal would 'destabilise Northern Ireland'. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty
In recent weeks, as the British government has conceded it will implement a Brexit sea border, the media has been unable to resist highlighting comments over the past two years by Boris Johnson, both before and after he became prime minister, vowing never to implement a sea border.
Some of these promises were made in person to the DUP and business leaders in Northern Ireland.