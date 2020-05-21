Newton Emerson: The real U-turn on a Brexit sea border has been by the DUP

The unionist party has performed a reverse ferret worthy of Boris Johnson himself

Newton Emerson

Jeffrey Donaldson: as recently as last November he said Johnson’s deal would 'destabilise Northern Ireland'. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty

Jeffrey Donaldson: as recently as last November he said Johnson’s deal would 'destabilise Northern Ireland'. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty

In recent weeks, as the British government has conceded it will implement a Brexit sea border, the media has been unable to resist highlighting comments over the past two years by Boris Johnson, both before and after he became prime minister, vowing never to implement a sea border.

Some of these promises were made in person to the DUP and business leaders in Northern Ireland.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.