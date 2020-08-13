Newton Emerson: The North’s attitude to university fees is causing a brain drain
A policy designed to help young people get into university has had the opposite effect
Queen’s University Belfast: Northern Ireland students need three As at A-level to do law at Queen’s University Belfast, while applicants from Britain need only three Bs.
In the heady days of January, after Stormont was restored and before coronavirus struck, Northern Ireland had a brief debate about raising university tuition fees.
DUP First Minister Arlene Foster said it should be considered, Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill ruled it out, the DUP quickly decided the debate was over and the other three executive parties kept quiet.