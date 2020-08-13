Newton Emerson: The North’s attitude to university fees is causing a brain drain

A policy designed to help young people get into university has had the opposite effect

Newton Emerson

Queen’s University Belfast: Northern Ireland students need three As at A-level to do law at Queen’s University Belfast, while applicants from Britain need only three Bs.

Queen’s University Belfast: Northern Ireland students need three As at A-level to do law at Queen’s University Belfast, while applicants from Britain need only three Bs.

In the heady days of January, after Stormont was restored and before coronavirus struck, Northern Ireland had a brief debate about raising university tuition fees.

DUP First Minister Arlene Foster said it should be considered, Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill ruled it out, the DUP quickly decided the debate was over and the other three executive parties kept quiet.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.