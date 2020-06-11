Newton Emerson: The North’s approach to difficult statues is adding rather than removing

It is surprising that the new mood of iconoclasm has not alighted upon Belfast’s statue of Dr Henry Cooke.

A 19th century Presbyterian clergyman, Cooke had nothing to do with slavery – but that has not stopped Northern Ireland making the present moment about itself, as usual. The statue of Edward Carson outside Stormont has been much mentioned online, as have two statues of Queen Victoria, although due to her reign coinciding with famine, not empire.